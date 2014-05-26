CLOSE
National
Home

Tips For the Perfect Memorial Day BBQ (Video)

0 reads
Leave a comment

 Roland Martin learned a few tips for the perfect  barbecue from the guys at Henry’s Soul Cafe in D.C. Memorial Day is here, want some tips for your perfect barbecue???  

See them by clicking the link below.

Tips For The perfect barbecue!

Like the wiz on Facebook: 101.1 the Wiz and Follow us on Twitter: @101WizF

On Air Talent and Producer of the “At Work Network”

Listen to me Live M-Th 10am-2pm

Join Me for VIP Friday’s Every Friday from 10pm- 2am!

Ms. Ebony J “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @MsEbonyJ

barbecue , Memorial Day , Roland Martin , Roland Martin learned a few tips for barbecue perfection , tips for barbecue , tips for bbq

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Tough Love
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Responds To Nicki Minaj-BET Trolling
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Soulja Boy & Blac Chyna Secretly Dating?
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close