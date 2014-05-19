CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home

Jennifer Lopez 1st Female Billboard Icon Award Recipient! [Video]

1 reads
Leave a comment

You know I had to post my love Jennifer Lopez from last night Billboard Awards! Congrats to Jlo on being the first female to ever receive the Billboard Icon Award! I am so glad I was watching… if you missed it check out her performance and acceptance speech!

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nz1joTIsvSw&w=853&h=480%5D

JLoBillboard

Jennifer Lopez 1st Female Billboard Icon Award Recipient! [Video] was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Billboard Icon Award , Billboard Music Awards 2014 , Jennifer Lopez , Jennifer Lopez 1st Female Billboard Icon Award Recipient , Jlo , mia mendez , The Hometeam

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Tough Love
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Responds To Nicki Minaj-BET Trolling
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Soulja Boy & Blac Chyna Secretly Dating?
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close