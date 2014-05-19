Jennifer Lopez 1st Female Billboard Icon Award Recipient! [Video]

You know I had to post my love Jennifer Lopez from last night Billboard Awards! Congrats to Jlo on being the first female to ever receive the Billboard Icon Award! I am so glad I was watching… if you missed it check out her performance and acceptance speech!

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nz1joTIsvSw&w=853&h=480%5D

Posted May 19, 2014

