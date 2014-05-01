CLOSE
National
Home

Oprah Winfrey Buying The L.A. Clippers

0 reads
Leave a comment

Clippers owner Donald Sterling was banned for life and fined $2.5 million on Tuesday for racist remarks made during a conversation with girlfriend V. Stiviano.

The Los Angeles Clippers may need a new owner soon Celebrities from all over are putting their bid in.

This includes the Queen of Own, Oprah who is considering purchasing the franchise with David Geffen and Larry Ellison.

They are not the only ones,  Floyd Mayweather Jr, actor Matt Damon, and rap moguls Dr. Dre and Diddy are interested as well.

Get more details on this story HERE.

Like the wiz on Facebook: 101.1 the Wiz and Follow us on Twitter: @101WizF

On Air Talent and Producer of the “At Work Network”

Listen to me Live M-Th 10am-2pm

Join Me for VIP Friday’s Every Friday from 10pm- 2am!

Ms. Ebony J “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @MsEbonyJ

Buy The Clippers , CLIPPERS BANED , LA Clippers Owner , OPRaH BUYS CLIPPERS , oprH BUYS CLIPPERS

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Tough Love
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Responds To Nicki Minaj-BET Trolling
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Soulja Boy & Blac Chyna Secretly Dating?
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close