Oprah Winfrey Buying The L.A. Clippers

Clippers owner Donald Sterling was banned for life and fined $2.5 million on Tuesday for racist remarks made during a conversation with girlfriend V. Stiviano.

The Los Angeles Clippers may need a new owner soon Celebrities from all over are putting their bid in.

This includes the Queen of Own, Oprah who is considering purchasing the franchise with David Geffen and Larry Ellison.

They are not the only ones, Floyd Mayweather Jr, actor Matt Damon, and rap moguls Dr. Dre and Diddy are interested as well.

