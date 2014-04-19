If you’re having a bad day, this picture of Idris Elba and his new son Winston is enough to put a quick smile on your face! The Mandela actor took to social media to announce the birth of his new baby boy and said,

“My Son Winston Elba was born yesterday. Truly Amazing.”

Take a look at the very first picture of father and son below!

See didn’t we tell you?!

According to Today.com, in 2010, Elba believed that he fathered another baby boy with another woman. After the baby’s paternity came into question, he took a DNA test. Said Idris of the situation,

“It wasn’t immediately obvious—well, it was, because he didn’t look like me. But it wasn’t immediately obvious what had gone down. To be given that and then have it taken away so harshly was like taking a full-on punch in the face: POW! You know, the truth is — like, even admitting it, I’ll probably get laughed at for the rest of my life. But it is just tragic, and it happened. But I wasn’t knocked out. I stood right the (expletive) back up, and I ain’t aiming to take another punch in the face ever again. Do you understand what I’m saying? It happened to me. I moved on.”

Well we certainly hope no more boxing gloves will be needed for the former “The Wire” actor! We want nothing but smooth sailing for him from here on out.

The Urban Daily sends our best wishes to Idris, Winston and all of those who love them both. Welcome to the world young sir!

Idris Elba Posts Touching Pic Of New Son Winston Elba [PIC] was originally published on theurbandaily.com