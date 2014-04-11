CLOSE
The Game Hit With Restraining Order After Alleged Domestic Assault

When it rains, it pours. After recently sharing his internal pain over missing his children, rapper The Game was hit with a restraining order. The restraining order comes after his ex-fiancee Tiffney Cambridge filed a police report alleging the rapper broke her nose.

We reported last week that The Game got into an argument that supposedly escalated into a physical altercation between him and Cambridge. Cambridge said The Game broke her nose and bruised her eye socket. Because of that, a judge granted Tiffney Cambridge a restraining order that mandates the “How We Do” rhymer stays 100 yards away at all times pending a court date later in the month.

 

In spite of having a restraining order in place, the judge did allow The Game to get visitation with his children on the weekends.

