Terrell Owens: “I Should Be The First Black Bachelor” [VIDEO]

Man….what in the name of Iyanla Vanzant is this guy talking about?! Former NFL star Terrell Owens says he wants to be the first black bachelor on the ABC Show “The Bachelor!” Has he even gotten divorced yet from that one broad that he was married to for about two weeks? Good grief!

Take a look at the video below!

So yeah…someone you can grow old with huh? HAVE YOU EVEN SEEN THE BACHELOR T.O.? Those couples don’t last…and trust? You think you can trust a chick that you met…on a reality show..who is there because she thinks you have millions to spend on her and because she wants to be in the spotlight? That sounds appetizing to you does it?

Man…look…sit down Terrell…call your life coach…soon…and often!

