Now…we already know what some of you are thinking….but take a look at it anyway! See what Tahiry Jose told Complex are the most important things to know if you want to date someone (namely rappers) in the entertainment business!

Alright ladies…there you go…that’s the playbook for dating rappers. Did she say more or less than you thought she would and was the information informative or helpful? Take our poll and have your say!

Now….DISCUSS!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY

SAY WHAT: Nick Cannon Claims He Was Once Gang Affiliated

RHOA MUTINY: If You Fire Porsha…You Fire Us All

Terrell Owens: “I Should Be The First Black Bachelor” [VIDEO]

Can’t Leave It Alone: RHOA’s Mama Joyce Claims Todd Tried To Get Out Of Signing A Prenup

New Family Hustle: Tiny and Shekinah Get Their Own Show

WTF: Mom Gets 20 Years In Prison For Doing What To Her Infant Baby?

Video Vixen Reveals That She Was Born A Man [VIDEO]

BBWLA Drama: Chantel Christie Slaps Back And Posts Texts From Draya’s Man [PICS]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

L&HHNY’s Tahiry Gives Dating Advice To Girls Who Want To Date Rappers [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com