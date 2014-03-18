Pharoahe Monch Releases P.T.S.D. Video Trailer, Tracklist & Cover Art

With his highly-anticipated fourth solo-LP, “P.T.S.D.” (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), Pharoahe Monch re-emerges with a new concept project which finds the ground-breaking emcee tackling PTSD; a severe anxiety disorder that can develop after exposure to any event that results in psychological trauma. Throughout the duration of the LP, Monch narrates as an independent artist weary from the war against the industry machine and through the struggle of the black male experience in America.

RELATED: The Art of “W.A.R”: Making Pharoahe Monch’s We Are Renegades (Part 1)

Today, Pharoahe releases the trailer for his upcoming project, with footage from his recent sold out UK tour and also reveals the cover art for the album, in stores on April 15th.

Pharoahe Monch’s “P.T.S.D.” (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) will feature guest appearances from Black Thought, Talib Kweli, Denaun Porter, The Stepkids, Vernon Reid and production from Lee Stone, Marco Polo, Jesse West & Quelle Chris.

Tracklisting and Credits for Pharoahe Monch’s “P.T.S.D.” (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder):

1.) “The Recollection Facility” (produced by Pharoahe Monch)

2.) “Times2” (produced by Marco Polo)

3.) “Losing My Mind” f/ deNaUn (produced by Jesse West)

4.) “Heroin Addict” (produced by Pharoahe Monch)

5.) “Damage” (produced by Lee Stone)

6.) “Bad M.F.” (produced by Lee Stone) https://soundcloud.com/warmedia/pharoahe-monch-bad-mf

7.) “The Recollection Facility Pt.2” (produced by Pharoahe Monch)

8.) “Rapid Eye Movement” f/ Black Thought (produced by Marco Polo)

9.) “Scream” (produced by Quelle Chris)

10.) “SideFX”f/ Dr. Pete (produced by Pharoahe Monch)

11.) “The Jungle” (produced by Marco Polo)

12.) “Broken Again” (produced by The Lion Share Music Group)

13.) “Post Traumatic Stress Disorder”(produced by Boogie Blind & B.A.M.)

14.) “Dream” f/ Talib Kweli (produced by Lee Stone)

15.) “The Recollection Facility Pt.3” (produced by Pharoahe Monch)

16.) “Eht Dnarg Noisulli” f/ The Stepkids (produced by The Stepkids & Pharoahe Monch)

17.) “Stand Your Ground”f/ Vernon Reid (produced by Lee Stone) ****Bonus Track for Digital Purchases

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Rhyme & Reason 15 photos Launch gallery Rhyme & Reason 1. Devin The Dude Source: 1 of 15 2. Black Rob Source: 2 of 15 3. U-God Source: 3 of 15 4. Stalley Source: 4 of 15 5. Peter Gunz Source: 5 of 15 6. Crooked I Source: 6 of 15 7. Uncle Murda Source: 7 of 15 8. Bun B Source: 8 of 15 9. Torae 9 of 15 10. B.O.B. 10 of 15 11. Skyzoo Source: 11 of 15 12. Young Dro 12 of 15 13. Dee-1 13 of 15 14. Schoolboy Q 14 of 15 15. Euro 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Rhyme & Reason Rhyme & Reason

Pharoahe Monch Releases P.T.S.D. Video Trailer, Tracklist & Cover Art was originally published on theurbandaily.com