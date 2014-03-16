0 reads Leave a comment
We’ve all heard some strange, or country, or funny “sayings” growing up.
See below and let us know if you are familiar with this list or at least laugh!
Sh*t Black People Say: Words & Phrases We've Remixed
16 photos Launch gallery
1. KicksSource: 1 of 16
2. SharpSource: 2 of 16
3. CookoutSource: 3 of 16
4. The Scripture/The Good BookSource: 4 of 16
5. DoobieSource: 5 of 16
6. Bourgeois (but we pronounce Boo-gzee)Source: 6 of 16
7. Sleeping ClothesSource: 7 of 16
8. Make GroceriesSource: 8 of 16
9. SheersSource: 9 of 16
10. HeadwrapSource: 10 of 16
11. Pocket BookSource: 11 of 16
12. Coin PurseSource: 12 of 16
13. StoriesSource: 13 of 16
14. End Of Times/DaysSource: 14 of 16
15. Church ClothesSource: 15 of 16
16. Curlers/RollersSource: 16 of 16
Your Thoughts?
