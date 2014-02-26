CLOSE
Fasho Celebrity News
Home

How Would You Feel If The Cops Didn’t Need A Search Warrant To Enter Your Home?

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

“The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that police may search a home without a warrant when two occupants disagree about allowing officers to enter, and the resident who refuses access is then arrested. The justices declined to extend an earlier ruling denying entry to police when the occupants disagree and both are present. Justice Samuel Alito wrote the court’s 6-3 decision holding that an occupant may not object to a search when he is not at home. “We therefore hold that an occupant who is absent due to a lawful detention or arrest stands in the same shoes as an occupant who is absent for any other reason,” Alito said.” – AP

Didn't , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , How , If The Cops , Need A Search , To Enter , warrant , Would , You Feel , Your Home

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nipsey Hussle, Drake, J. Cole and More on…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Kima From ‘The Wire’ aka Actress Sonja Sohn…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
NBA2K20 Soundtrack Features Drake, Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Sweden’s Prime Minister Still Hasn’t Agreed To Release…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close