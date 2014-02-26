How Would You Feel If The Cops Didn’t Need A Search Warrant To Enter Your Home?

“The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that police may search a home without a warrant when two occupants disagree about allowing officers to enter, and the resident who refuses access is then arrested. The justices declined to extend an earlier ruling denying entry to police when the occupants disagree and both are present. Justice Samuel Alito wrote the court’s 6-3 decision holding that an occupant may not object to a search when he is not at home. “We therefore hold that an occupant who is absent due to a lawful detention or arrest stands in the same shoes as an occupant who is absent for any other reason,” Alito said.” – AP

