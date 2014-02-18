Polly A’s Voice Is Proof “Heaven” Can Exist On Earth

Your browser does not support iframes.

Every so often comes an artist that’s worthy of our attention – Polly A is that artist.

The Milwaukee native realized early on the typical 9-5 wasn’t going to fulfill her, so she quickly pursued a music career after graduating high school. Polly enjoyed small successes, like singing back up for Bobby Womack and writing for Alicia Keys’ “Love Is My Disease” from her “Element of Freedom” album.

In 2010, the singer-songwriter scored a chance meeting with super-producer SalaAm ReMi that turned into a songwriting deal. Since then, Polly A has lent her vocals to J. Cole for his single “Crooked Smile.”

Check out Polly’s cover of the Emeli Sande hit “Heaven” for The Urban Daily’s Main Stage series and find out how she came up with her unique name.

Written By: Shenequa A. Golding Posted February 18, 2014

