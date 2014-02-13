Rapper Drake is upset with Rolling Stone Magazine. He’s so angry that he is voicing his disdain on Twitter. Drizzy apparently is upset at the mag for misquoting him and for stealing his cover and putting the late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman on instead.

Tidbits of Drake’s Rolling Stone interview started leaking yesterday. One of the leaked quotes found the Young Money soldier taking a shot at Kanye West. Drake reportedly said, “There were some real questionable bars on there. Like that, “Swaghili,” line? Come on man. Even Fabolous wouldn’t say some shit like that.”

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

After the comment began circulating the web, Drake took to Twitter to express his disgust. “I never commented on Yeezus for my interview portion of Rolling Stone. They also took my cover from me last minute and ran the issue.”

In case you’re wondering, Rolling Stone took Drake off the cover and replaced him with the late Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman. Drake later tweeted, “RIP to Philip Seymour Hoffman. All respect due. But the press is evil.”

Is Drake right to be upset or should he just get bigger problems?

https://twitter.com/Drake/status/433967823195340803

https://twitter.com/Drake/status/433969498966597635

https://twitter.com/Drake/status/433971541622001664

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

RHYME & REASON: Dee-1 Is A Class Act [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Fashion Week Photos Reveal A Possibly Pregnant Lil Kim [Photos]

T.O.’s Camp Responds To Impending Divorce: “Money is Not an issue for Terrell”

Drake Throws Tantrum Over Magazine Interview was originally published on theurbandaily.com