Odd Future No Longer Welcome In New Zealand

Rambunctious rap crew Odd Future is never too far away from some sort of controversy. For their latest action that landed them in hot water, the European country of New Zealand has banned the rap collective from setting foot in the country due to the fact they “incite violence.”

As the story goes, Odd Future was set to open up for Eminem at a show this past weekend. Issues rose once New Zealand immigration authorities found out about an incident involving Odd Future in Boston back in 2011 where Tyler, the Creator was allegedly inciting fans to attack police officers. Due to that three-year-old incident, Odd Future was deemed to “pose a threat to public order.”

New Zealand immigration authorities issued a statement that read in part, “Odd Future has been deemed to be a potential threat to public order and the public interest for several reasons, including incidents at past performances in which they have incited violence.”

Odd Future frontman Tyler, the Creator commented on the issue via his Twitter, “OF IS BANNED FROM NEW ZEALAND, AGAIN. THEY SAID WE WERE ‘TERRORIST THREATS AND BAD FOR THE SOCIETY’ OR WHATEVER. SICK. THEY ARE ANTI GOLF. I LOVE NZ THO.”

