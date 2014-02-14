The Urban Daily sends our sincere condolences out to Andre Benjamin aka André 3000 of uber rap group Outkast and his family and loved ones this evening.

According to Straight From The A, sources are reporting that Dre’s biological father, Lawrence Walker, died yesterday of an apparent heart attack amid the storm that passed through the Atlanta area this week.

Reports say Mr. Walker was allegedly out chopping wood for the fireplace and when he returned indoors he suffered the attack.

No further details were available.

As we previously reported, Dre just lost his mother late last spring.

Our thoughts are with Dre, his family and their loved ones tonight.

André 3000 Loses Father Lawrence Walker To Heart Attack was originally published on theurbandaily.com