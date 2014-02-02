Pebblez Da Model Found Guilty In Buttocks Injection Case [VIDEO]

According to WTWV a Hinds County jury found Natasha Stewart aka Pebblez Da Model guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter in the death of Karima Gordon. She was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit manslaughter. Her jury reached their decision after 4 hours. Stewart was found not guilty on wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Having a big behind is not worth any of this. Not to be cliche’ but we have to go with Miss Whitney Houston on this one…”Learning to love yourself it is the greatest love of all”.

