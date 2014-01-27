The day after the 56th Grammy Awards music fans and critics are still discussing and debating the winners, losers, performances and HATS!

For the first “Hangtime” episode of 2014 journos Chuck Creekmur, Datwon Thomas and Mr Mecc joined TheUrbanDaily.com’s Senior Editor Jerry Barrow to discuss the fallout of Kendrick Lamar’s shutout, Macklemore’s attempt to apologize for “robbing him” of his awards (see below) and Beyonce’s racy opening performance of “Drunk In Love.”

Was Macklemore’s Apology To Kendrick Sincere? [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com