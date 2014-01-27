CLOSE
Black Music Month
Home

Was Macklemore’s Apology To Kendrick Sincere? [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

The day after the 56th Grammy Awards music fans and critics are still discussing and debating the winners, losers, performances and HATS!

For the first “Hangtime” episode of 2014 journos Chuck Creekmur, Datwon Thomas and Mr Mecc joined TheUrbanDaily.com’s Senior Editor Jerry Barrow to discuss the fallout of Kendrick Lamar’s shutout, Macklemore’s attempt to apologize for “robbing him” of his awards (see below) and Beyonce’s racy opening performance of “Drunk In Love.”

macklemore-says-he-robbed-kendrick-lamar-at-grammys-in-text-message

RELATED:

2014 Grammy Award Performances: Jay Z & Beyonce Shut It Down…

Kendrick Lamar Shut Out Of 56th Grammys

Pharrell’s Hat Wins Grammy For Fastest Twitter Account

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

The Most Hilarious Memes From The 2014 Grammys

24 photos Launch gallery

The Most Hilarious Memes From The 2014 Grammys

Continue reading The Most Hilarious Memes From The 2014 Grammys

The Most Hilarious Memes From The 2014 Grammys

Was Macklemore’s Apology To Kendrick Sincere? [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

hangtime , The Grammys

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nipsey Hussle, Drake, J. Cole and More on…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Kima From ‘The Wire’ aka Actress Sonja Sohn…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
NBA2K20 Soundtrack Features Drake, Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Sweden’s Prime Minister Still Hasn’t Agreed To Release…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close