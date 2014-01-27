Tweets Prove Azealia Banks Hates Her Record Label

Rapper Azealia Banks is one of music’s most troubled personalities. She’s troubled not because of drug problem or anything like that, but she’s troubled because she can’t seem to get along with anybody. After beefing with almost everybody in the Hip-Hop community via Twitter, Banks is now airing out her grievances with her label Universal Records on the social media platform.

Azealia Banks recently revealed she isn’t happy with the deal she signed at Universal. In fact, she regrets not signing to Sony when she had the opportunity. The young rapstress fired shots at her current label by saying things like, “‘m tired of having to consult a group of old white guys about my black girl craft. they don’t even know what they’re listening for or to.”

If you listen to Banks everything going on between her and Universal is all bad, However, the one bright spot is that she’s been able to make money by touring with her mixtape material. Banks tweeted, “My fans really need some new music. I’ve been gratefully riding off of mixtape fumes for the past two years, but I’m more ready than ever.”

We all understand the frustration an artist feels when they have material they think is great, but someone in a higher position is lukewarm to the music. However, does Azealia Banks think tweeting about industry family business is going to yield the results she’s looking for? I hope not because that is certainly not how the game works.

I REALLY should have signed with Sony.— AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) January 26, 2014

Can someone at Sony buy me off of Universal please?? i'm really in hell here.— AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) January 26, 2014

Please Help : Serious Inquiry.— AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) January 26, 2014

I would literally give anything to be on XL right now.— AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) January 26, 2014

I'm tired of having to consult a group of old white guys about my black girl craft. they don't even know what they're listening for or to.— AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) January 26, 2014

I'm literally begging to be dropped from Universal.— AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) January 26, 2014

Universal needs to just hand me over to another label who knows what to do with me.— AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) January 26, 2014

