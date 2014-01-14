CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Cuba Gooding, Jr. Says Eddie Murphy Cut Him TWICE In “Coming To America” [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

cuba gooding jr coming to america

Actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. got his first acting role in the 1988 comedy, “Coming To America.” In this interview with Arsenio Hall, the now Oscar Award winning thespian sets the record straight on why he was more than an extra, despite what the credits say.

 

In one of the most memorable scenes, Cuba is a little boy sitting in the barber seat getting a trim by one of Eddie Murphy’s many personas. He was in it for a minute or two, but he insists his part was originally longer.

“Let’s tell the truth about what went down in that b*tch,” he tells the Arsenio audience. “I had a scene in the movie. I wasn’t an actor getting his hair cut to practice on, negro! I had a scene!”

It appears that Cuba’s speaking part was more extensive, but it ended up on the cutting room floor along with his fro.  Watch him tell the story below…

Take a look at Cuba Gooding, Jr’s acting debut in “Coming To America” and tell us how he did @TheUrbanDaily

RELATED:

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Want To Be Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame [VIDEO]

Arsenio Hall Talks Sex Scenes With Cast Of “Single Ladies” [VIDEO]

R. Kelly Pays Tribute To Nelson Mandela On ‘Arsenio’ [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

2013: The Best And Worst In Black Movies [GALLERY]

17 photos Launch gallery

2013: The Best And Worst In Black Movies [GALLERY]

Continue reading 2013: The Best And Worst In Black Movies [GALLERY]

2013: The Best And Worst In Black Movies [GALLERY]

2013 will go down in history as the year Black cinema forever turned a corner.  While mainstream outlets like the NY Times  declared 2013  the "breakout year in Black film" and  BuzzFeed cynically observed "we've been here before" (we haven't), moviegoers ultimately had the final say at the box office. First time directors like Sheldon Candis ("LUV") and Ryan Coogler ("Fruitvale Station") gave fresh and distinct voices to the young Black male narrative.  Terence Nance broke out of the box with a fantastical journey of love in the animated "An Oversimplification of Her Beauty." READ: "Fruitvale Station" Wins Big At Gotham Awards [Recap] RELATED: "12 Years A Slave" Sweeps D.C. Film Critics Awards With Six Wins 2013 also proved to be a success for Black film both critically and financially.  Steve McQueen's "12 Years A Slave" is proving to be a forerunner in next year's award circuit, already garnering seven Golden Globe nominations and four SAG award noms.  "Lee Daniels' The Butler" generated over $116 million in U.S. ticket sales and an even more impressive $45 million overseas -- a rare feat considering most Black films directed by Black directors rarely do well at the foreign box office.  Mainstream (read: White) film critics and analysts who dismissively  low-balled "Best Man Holiday" with a soft $19 million opening, were left with egg on their faces when it came in at #2 spot with a $30 million, right on the heels of "Thor:  The Dark World." Black independent film is still holding strong as AFFRM (African American Film Releasing Movement) released its sixth feature, "Big Words."  AFFRM's founder Ava DuVernay, who made history as the first African-American woman to win Best Director at Sundance, marked another milestone as the first Black woman to direct a network primetime series created by a Black woman (Shonda Rhimes), starring a Black actress (Kerry Washington). RELATED: Ava DuVernay On "Scandal" And The Universality of Black Film [EXCLUSIVE] The Urban Daily has rounded up their favorite (and not so favorite) releases this year.

Cuba Gooding, Jr. Says Eddie Murphy Cut Him TWICE In “Coming To America” [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

arsenio hall , Coming To America , Cuba Gooding Jr , eddie murphy

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Tough Love
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Responds To Nicki Minaj-BET Trolling
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Soulja Boy & Blac Chyna Secretly Dating?
 8 hours ago
02.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close