Poet Amiri Baraka Dead At 79

It’s a sad time in the literary world. Controversial poet and author Amiri Baraka died yesterday in a Newark, New Jersey hospital. Baraka, whose real name is LeRoi Jones, had been in the intensive care unit since December 23. The last Poet Lauret of New Jersey suffered from diabetes for years, but the actual cause of death has yet to be determined.

While Baraka had been battling health problems for some time, his friends and family believed he would make a full recovery. In fact, the family spokesperson Frank Baraff told The New York Daily News in December, “His condition continues to improve. It’s not a dire situation.”

Amiri Baraka will be remembered for using his gift of spoken word to effect change in the African-American community. After taking a Muslim name after the assassination of Malcolm X in 1965, Baraka helped organize the 1970 Black and Puerto Rican Convention, which helped get the first black mayor of Newark elected.

Baraka was never a stranger to controversy. In 2003, his position as New Jersey’s Poet Laurette was eliminated after he wrote a poem called “Somebody Blew Up America.” The poem suggested Israel knew about the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

“I went to visit him at the hospital about two weeks ago. He was more than a poet, he was a leader in his own right,” Newark mayor Luis Quintana said of Baraka. “He’s going to be missed and our condolences go out to his family today.”

Rest in power Amiri Baraka.

Source

READ MORE ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Opening Date Given To Broadway Musical Inspired By Tupac

Emails From BET Executives Prove Blatant B. Scott Censorship

Wu Tang Clan Affiliate Allegedly Surrenders To Police Over Hit And Run Fatality

Celebs We Lost In 2013 26 photos Launch gallery Celebs We Lost In 2013 1. Nelson Mandela (July 18, 1918 - December 5, 2013) Source: 1 of 26 2. Paul Walker (September 12, 1973 - November 30, 2013) Source: 2 of 26 3. Robert F. Chew of "The Wire" (December 28, 1960 - January 17, 2013) Source: 3 of 26 4. Jerry Buss (January 27, 1933 – February 18, 2013) Source: 4 of 26 5. Cleotha Staples (April 11, 1934 - February 21, 2013) Source: 5 of 26 6. Tim Dog (January 1, 1967 – February 14, 2013) Source: 6 of 26 7. Bobby Rogers of The Miracles ((February 19, 1940 – March 3, 2013) Source: 7 of 26 8. Marva Whitney (May 1, 1944 – December 22, 2012) Source: 8 of 26 9. Ed Koch (December 12, 1924 – February 1, 2013) Source: 9 of 26 10. Freddy E. (January 1, 1991 -- January 5. 2013) Source: 10 of 26 11. Donald Byrd (December 9, 1932 – February 4, 2013) Source: 11 of 26 12. Damon Harris of The Temptations (July 17, 1950 – February 18, 2013) Source: 12 of 26 13. Richard Street of The Temptations (October 5, 1942 – February 27, 2013) Source: 13 of 26 14. Rapper Capital Steez Source: 14 of 26 15. Lou Myers (September 26, 1935 – February 19, 2013) Source: 15 of 26 16. Rapper Magic (August 16, 1975 – March 1, 2013) Source: 16 of 26 17. Omar Henry (February 8, 1987 – February 1, 2013) Source: 17 of 26 18. Roger Ebert (June 18, 1942 – April 4, 2013) Source: 18 of 26 19. Chris Kelly ((August 11, 1978–May 1, 2013) Source: 19 of 26 20. Lil Snupe (June 13, 1995-June 20, 2013) Source: 20 of 26 21. James Gandolfini (September 18, 1961- June 19, 2013) Source: 21 of 26 22. Bobby "Blue" Bland (January 27, 1930-June 23, 2013) Source: 22 of 26 23. Lee Thompson Young (February 1, 1984 – August 19, 2013) Source: 23 of 26 24. Ken Norton (August 9, 1943 – September 18, 2013) Source: 24 of 26 25. Paul Oliver (March 30, 1984 – September 24, 2013) Source: 25 of 26 26. Tom Clancy (April 12, 1947 – October 1, 2013) Source: 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading Celebs We Lost In 2013 Celebs We Lost In 2013

Poet Amiri Baraka Dead At 79 was originally published on theurbandaily.com