Who Are The People’s Choice???

The People’s Choice Awards were last night. Sandra Bullock and Justin Timberlake were the big winners. Low and behold The Queen as in Queen Latifah took home the award for Best New Talk Show host. By the way the show has just been picked up for another season. While Jennifer Hudson received the Humanitarian Award! Congratulations to all of the winners. See who else came out on top by clicking here.    

 

“The Russ Parr Morning Show”

Monday- Friday 6-10am & Saturday’s- 8-10am

