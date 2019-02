101.1 The wiz Congrats to Jeffery Bearfield winner of the Thicke Flyaway. Mr. Bearfield won an all-expense paid trip to DC for a private listening party with Robin Thicke. It pays to listen to 101.1 The Wiz!!!

JOIN THE OFFICIAL WIZNATION FACEBOOK FAN PAGE

DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIZ MOBILE APP

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER – @1011WIZF

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: