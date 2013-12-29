CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Dom Kennedy Presents The ‘Get Home Safely’ Tour

0 reads
Leave a comment

GetHomeSafeTour

After successful album sales in 2013, Dom Kennedy plans on maintaining his notoriety in 2014 as well. The “Get Home Safely” tour kicks off in late January and will hit 30 cities including Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Pittsburgh and more.

 

Kennedy will be embarking on the 30-city tour with Cali based rapper Skeme. Tickets are now available on TicketMaster.com

Check out the tour dates below to see when Dom Kennedy will be coming to a city near you.

1/23 Baltimore MD @ Soundstage

1/24 Washington DC @ The Fillmore

1/25 Boston MA @ Middle East

1/26 Philadelphia PA @ Trocadero Theatre

1/28 New York NY @ Irving Plaza

1/29 Pittsburgh PA @ Altar Bar

1/30 Syracuse NY @ The Underground

1/31 Toronto ON @ Hoxton

2/1 Detroit MI @ St Andrews

2/3 Minneapolis MN @ The Cabooze

2/4 Chicago IL @ Metro

2/5 Cleveland OH @ House of Blues

2/7 Miami FL @ Avenue D

2/8 Atlanta GA @ Masquerade

2/9 Charlotte NC @ Fillmore

2/10 Nashville TN @ Anthem

2/12 New Orleans LA @ House of Blues

2/13 San Antonio TX @ White Rabbit

2/14 Dallas TX @ Trees

2/15 Houston TX @ Warehouse Live

2/16 Austin TX @ Empire Control Room

2/17 Baton Rouge LA @ Varsity Theatre

2/19 Denver CO @ Gothic

2/21 Las Vegas NV @ Hard Rock Cafe

2/22 Ventura CA @ Ventura Theatre

2/23 Santa Ana CA @ Observatory

2/24 San Diego CA @ SOMA

2/25 Santa Cruz CA @ The Catalyst

2/26 Sacramento CA @ Ace of Spades

2/27 San Francisco CA @ Regency

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Grand Hustle Rapper Doe B Shot Dead

2013′s Best Hip-Hop Moment: A Timeline Of Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” Verse

OUCH! Anderson Silva Breaks Leg In Second Loss To Weidman [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Dom Kennedy Presents The ‘Get Home Safely’ Tour was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Dom Kennedy , Get Home Safely , Get Home Safely Tour Dates , Tour Dates

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Tough Love
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Responds To Nicki Minaj-BET Trolling
 8 hours ago
02.13.19
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Soulja Boy & Blac Chyna Secretly Dating?
 8 hours ago
02.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close