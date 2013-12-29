Dom Kennedy Presents The ‘Get Home Safely’ Tour

After successful album sales in 2013, Dom Kennedy plans on maintaining his notoriety in 2014 as well. The “Get Home Safely” tour kicks off in late January and will hit 30 cities including Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Pittsburgh and more.

Kennedy will be embarking on the 30-city tour with Cali based rapper Skeme. Tickets are now available on TicketMaster.com

Check out the tour dates below to see when Dom Kennedy will be coming to a city near you.

1/23 Baltimore MD @ Soundstage

1/24 Washington DC @ The Fillmore

1/25 Boston MA @ Middle East

1/26 Philadelphia PA @ Trocadero Theatre

1/28 New York NY @ Irving Plaza

1/29 Pittsburgh PA @ Altar Bar

1/30 Syracuse NY @ The Underground

1/31 Toronto ON @ Hoxton

2/1 Detroit MI @ St Andrews

2/3 Minneapolis MN @ The Cabooze

2/4 Chicago IL @ Metro

2/5 Cleveland OH @ House of Blues

2/7 Miami FL @ Avenue D

2/8 Atlanta GA @ Masquerade

2/9 Charlotte NC @ Fillmore

2/10 Nashville TN @ Anthem

2/12 New Orleans LA @ House of Blues

2/13 San Antonio TX @ White Rabbit

2/14 Dallas TX @ Trees

2/15 Houston TX @ Warehouse Live

2/16 Austin TX @ Empire Control Room

2/17 Baton Rouge LA @ Varsity Theatre

2/19 Denver CO @ Gothic

2/21 Las Vegas NV @ Hard Rock Cafe

2/22 Ventura CA @ Ventura Theatre

2/23 Santa Ana CA @ Observatory

2/24 San Diego CA @ SOMA

2/25 Santa Cruz CA @ The Catalyst

2/26 Sacramento CA @ Ace of Spades

2/27 San Francisco CA @ Regency

