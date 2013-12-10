Sneaker Alert: Nike SB Dunk High “Ugly Christmas Sweater” [Release Info]

0 reads Leave a comment
Let’s look at some new images from the CNCPTS x Nike SB collab this holiday season. The “Ugly Christmas Sweater” Nike SB Dunk High comes in a Heather Grey upper with Red and Green highlights that cover the inner lining, tongue, outsole, and Swoosh.
A snowman, and Christmas themed graphics cover the sneaker. Check out the detailed images and cop the CNCPTS x Nike SB “Ugly Christmas Sweater” Saturday, December 14th at select Nike SB retailers.
Via:Kicksonfire.com
