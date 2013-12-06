Self Appointed King Rates Top 12 Albums!

Jay Z celebrated his birthday at a vegan restaurant, Gratitude Cafe yesterday in L.A. His wife Beyonce accompanied him , check out photos here. To Celebrate His birthday Jay ranked all 12 of his albums.

He posted:

1. Reasonable Doubt (Classic)

2. The Blueprint (Classic)

3. The Black Album (Classic)

4. Vol. 2 (Classic)

5. American Gangster (4 1/2, cohesive)

6. Magna Carta (Fuckwit, Tom Ford, Oceans, Beach, On the Run, Grail)

7. Vol. 1 (Sunshine kills this album…fuck… Streets, Where I’m from, You Must Love Me…)

8. BP3 (Sorry critics, it’s good. Empire (Gave Frank a run for his money))

9. Dynasty (Intro alone…)

10. Vol. 3 (Pimp C verse alone… oh, So Ghetto)

11. BP2 (Too many songs. Fucking Guru and Hip Hop, ha)

12. Kingdom Come (First game back, don’t shoot me)

