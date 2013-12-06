Reflecting the Legacy of Nelson Mandela Top 10 Quotes

“I am not a saint, unless you think of a saint as a sinner who keeps on trying.” Nelson Mandela

Today America mourns together the loss of national figure and icon, 95, President Nelson Mandela, of South Africa. This man went from being a terrorist to being one of the most influential men of all time. Nelson Mandela was a true fighter who believed you should always fight for what you believed in, and that you should never give up.

People all across the world can look to him for inspiration. Here is a list of my “Top 10 Nelson Mandela Quotes”

1. Life is full of endless obstacles and it can be hurdle. But once you get over one, you find that there are others.

“After climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb.”

2. Be brave!

“I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.”

3.Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.

“If you want to make peace with your enemy, you have to work with your enemy. Then he becomes your partner.”

4. You have to be the change that you want to see in others, you can’t expect others to change if you are not willing to do it yourself.

“One of the things I learned when I was negotiating was that until I changed myself, I could not change others.”

5. You sometimes have to step outside of your comfort level in order to reach people where they are (on their level).

“If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart. “

6. One of my favorite’s movies Sister Act 2 explains this quote best “If you want to be somebody and you want to go somewhere you better wake up and pay attention.”

“Where you stand depends on where you sit.”

7. No matter where you’re from or how much money you have. Education is truly the key to rising up in any society.

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

8. Sometime people see the glory and don’t understand or fail to recognize the entire story. We must not look at the success or other but look at how they succeeded. Success is to be earned by hard work! The journey is the most important part.

“Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”

9. Philippians 4:13 say, “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.”

“It always seems impossible until it’s done.”

10. You will never be happy if you don’t live the life that God has purposed for you.

“There is no passion to be found playing small- in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.

R.I. P Nelson Mandela

