Singer Tamar Braxton is riding high on her first big wave of success. She just finished her tour with John Legend earlier this week and is still promoting her album “Love & War” heavily. In effort to keep her album on everybody’s minds, Tamar dropped the video for her latest single “All the Way Home.”

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

In the video, we find Tamar Braxton in her mega-mansion trying to spend some quality time with her man, who is played by her actual husband Vince Herbert. As Tamar angles for some quality time, Vince is busy on the phone and shuns her advances. Tamar storms out and hops in her candy apple red Rolls-Royce. Once Tamar gives Vince a taste of his own medicine, the couple makes up and order is restored in the Tamartian universe.

Check out the clip below. Tamar’s “Love & War” album is in stores now.

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Jay Z Ranks His Own Albums On His Birthday [PHOTOS]

Ginuwine Checks Tyrese For Making Snide Remarks [PHOTOS]

Fans Attack K. Michelle On Instagram For Not Performing [PHOTOS]

Tamar Braxton Experiences Highs & Lows Of Love In New Video was originally published on theurbandaily.com