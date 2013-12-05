Nelson Mandela Dead: Icon of Anti-Apartheid Movement Dies at 95

Nelson Mandela, the former South African president whose stubborn defiance survived 27 years in prison and led to the dismantling of the country’s racist and brutal apartheid system, has died. Mandela was 95 years old.

Mandela had a number of issues with his health in recent years including repeated hospitalizations with a chronic lung infection.

Mandela had been listed in “serious but stable condition” after entering the hospital in June.

In April, Mandela spent 18 days in the hospital due to a lung infection and was treated for gall stones in December 2012.

Mandela’s public appearances had become increasingly rare as he dealt with his declining health.

His last public appearance was in July of 2010, when he attended the final match and closing ceremonies of the soccer World Cup held in South Africa

