Martin Bashir Loses MSNBC Show After Blasting Sarah Palin For Slavery Comments [VIDEO]

Martin Bashir, left his MSNBC show after railing against Sarah Palin for her ignorant comment that compared the national debt to slavery.
Check out what he said about Palin in the video below!
The right wing came flying to Palin’s defense and Bashir issued an apology but ultimately it wasn’t enough so he is now without a job. In a statement he said,
“I deeply regret what was said, will endeavor to work hard at making constructive contributions in the future and will always have a deep appreciation for our viewers who are the smartest, most compassionate and discerning of all television audiences.”
We have to be honest…we aren’t really sure where this alleged vile comment came in to play. Was it “vile” to speak on what actually took place on a real live slave plantation? What he read was what allegedly happened. And if Bashir demanding that Sarah Palin actually UNDERSTANDS the words she is speaking before she speaks them is wrong…then we aren’t really sure what is right.
Why isn’t Sarah Palin apologizing for the ignorance that leaped from her lips when she made the hurtful comment that she made? Or is it ok because she told black people it wasn’t racist before she said it? We aren’t sure but if she is allowed to be “outraged” about Bashir’s comments we think people are equally allowed to feel outrage at her’s as well. Hmmphh!
Follow @TheUrbanDailyFollow @SkyyhookRadio
READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM
[UPDATE] Paul Walker’s Final Moments And Crash Details
Tyrese Breaks Down At Paul Walker Crash Site Memorial [VIDEO]
Vin Diesel Breaks Silence On Paul Walker’s Death [VIDEO]
And The Saga Continues: L.A. Reid Tweets About TLC’s Status With Epic Records
Love & Hip Hop’s Nya Lee Speaks About Getting Shots To Enlarge Her Behind
Hypocrisy: Kanye West Busted Using Louis Vuitton Luggage After Calling For Boycott
“The Wake Up Show” Drops Two More Unplugged Videos [VIDEOS]
Sharkeisha Fight Victim Sharmichael Manuel And Mother Break Their Silence [VIDEO]
Former Hip Hop Mogul Suge Knight Pulled Over By Cops With Guns Drawn
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!
Martin Bashir Loses MSNBC Show After Blasting Sarah Palin For Slavery Comments [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com