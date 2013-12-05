Martin Bashir, left his MSNBC show after railing against Sarah Palin for her ignorant comment that compared the national debt to slavery.

Check out what he said about Palin in the video below!

The right wing came flying to Palin’s defense and Bashir issued an apology but ultimately it wasn’t enough so he is now without a job. In a statement he said,

“I deeply regret what was said, will endeavor to work hard at making constructive contributions in the future and will always have a deep appreciation for our viewers who are the smartest, most compassionate and discerning of all television audiences.”

Martin Bashir Loses MSNBC Show After Blasting Sarah Palin For Slavery Comments [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com