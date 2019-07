Kendrick Lamar is living the high life and we ain’t even mad.

The Compton emcee-who was crowned Rapper of The Year by GQ- got suited and booted for his cover shoot. Dressed in a suede vest, polka dot button up, crisp tie and pimped out hat to match, K.Dot showed the world that this Top Dawg also has style.

