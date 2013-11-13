Actor & Director Ring In The Best Man Holiday!!!

The Radio One Cincinnati cluster was at the premiere of the “The Best Man Holiday” last night at a secret location. The radio stations include 101.1 the Wiz, Old School 100.3 and 1230 the Buzz. The movie featured the original cast, Morris Chestnut, Nia Long, Monica Calhoun, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Regina Hall and others…. Audience members and radio Personalities Ebony J and Jade West cried several times throughout the film. There was also plenty of cosmic chemistry during the sequel that kept us on edge laughing out of our seats. Hear the interview conducted by Russ Parr and the crew below!

