CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Actor & Director Ring In The Best Man Holiday!!!

0 reads
Leave a comment

The Radio One Cincinnati cluster was at the premiere of the “The Best Man Holiday” last night at a secret location. The radio stations include 101.1 the Wiz, Old School 100.3 and 1230 the Buzz. The movie featured the original cast, Morris Chestnut, Nia Long, Monica Calhoun, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Regina Hall and others….  Audience members and radio Personalities Ebony J and Jade West cried several times throughout the film. There was also plenty of cosmic chemistry during the sequel that kept us on edge laughing out of our seats. Hear the interview conducted by Russ Parr and the crew below!

Your Thoughts?

“The Russ Parr Morning Show”

Monday- Friday 6-10am & Saturday’s- 8-10am

Follow Russ Parr on Twitter @RussParrShow

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!
Malcolm D. Lee , Monica Calhoun , Morris Chestnut , Nia Long , Regina Hall , russ parr , Sanaa Lathan , Terrence Howard

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
7 items
Drunken Desserts: Tempt Your Tastebuds with These Tequila-Spiked…
 3 hours ago
07.24.19
9 items
#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman…
 21 hours ago
07.24.19
15 items
Teen Struggle Rapper Tay K Gets 55 Years…
 22 hours ago
07.24.19
16 items
DaBaby & Megan Thee Stallion Snapped On 1st…
 23 hours ago
07.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close