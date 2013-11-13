CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Draya Puts A Hurting On Co Star of BWLA

0 reads
Leave a comment

Draya, reality star of Basketball Wives LA knocks the sh*t out of co-star, Sunny Carter. The incident took place at a club after Sunny was heard speaking ill of Draya’s man. If you haven’t heard Draya Michelle is reportedly dating Dallas Cowboy, Orlando Scandrick.

We’re not sure if it was because of the scuffle but she cancelled the trip to Paris for an all girls outing. The trip will surely commence and cameras will roll but you won’t see Draya. Click here for the rest of the story.

Your thoughts?

Jade West “Always On a Musical Quest”

On-Air Personality/Producer/Public Affairs

Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am

On-Air Sunday’s 10-2pm

Follow me on Twitter @jadewest101

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews

Basketball Wives of LA , Draya Michelle , jade west , Sunny Carter , vh1

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
7 items
Drunken Desserts: Tempt Your Tastebuds with These Tequila-Spiked…
 3 hours ago
07.24.19
9 items
#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman…
 21 hours ago
07.24.19
15 items
Teen Struggle Rapper Tay K Gets 55 Years…
 22 hours ago
07.24.19
16 items
DaBaby & Megan Thee Stallion Snapped On 1st…
 23 hours ago
07.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close