Flicks You Picked!!! The Weekend Box Office Review…

Dj Mazerati Noc

Tune in Saturday 2p-6p, Sunday 2p-6p For “The Sunday School ” and

Monday-Friday 10p-2a

Follow me on Twitter & IG @DJMAZERATINOC

(Via:Ballerstatus) Gravity and Captain Phillips held onto the top two spots of this weekend’s box office. The Warners Bros.’ space thriller Gravity, starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, claimed the top spot for the third straight weekend with $31 million to bring its domestic total to more than $170.5 million to date. The Somali pirate docudrama Captain Phillips, starring Tom Hanks, held onto second place with $17.3 million in its second weekend. It’s domestic haul hits $53.3 million. The two films held off three new wide releases — including the horror remake Carrie with $17 million and #3; the Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger action flick Escape Plan with $9.8 million and the #5 spot; and the WikiLeaks drama, The Fifth Estate, with $1.7 million for the #8 spot. Fifth Estate — based around whistle-blower website WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange — flopped big time. It’s $1.7 million take is the worst debut this year for a film in such wide release (1,769 theaters).

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: