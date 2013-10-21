Michael Vick Tops Forbes List Of Most Disliked NFL Players

It’s been four years since Philadelphia Eagles QB Michael Vick was released from federal prison after serving 19-months on a dogfighting conviction.

Despite having paid his debt to society, rehabilitating his image through public speaking engagements, joining federal lawmakers and the Humane Society of the United States calling on Congress to pass H.R. 2492, the Animal Fighting Spectator Prohibition Act and winning the Ed Block Courage Award, some people still hold his past against him.