WIZ Top Stories: Rihanna Gets Kicked Out, Yeezus Brings Out Jesus, August Alsina Turns Down Pop Princess

0 reads Leave a comment
Here Are The Top Stories Trending On WizNation.Com!
Yeezus Brings Out Jesus On Stage! VIDEO
Rihanna Offends Middle Easterners With This Photo! READ MORE
August Alsina Turns Down This Pop Princess! EXCLUSIVE
Bow Wow Meets Girl From Catfish VIDEO
Jesus Take The Wheel: Were Naked Pics Of A “Preachers Of LA” Star Leaked On The Net? PHOTOS
Cee Lo Charged With A Felony!!! READ MORE
New Single “Do What U Want” By Lady Gaga And Who? LISTEN
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours