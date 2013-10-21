CLOSE
National
WIZ Top Stories: Rihanna Gets Kicked Out, Yeezus Brings Out Jesus, August Alsina Turns Down Pop Princess

Here Are The Top Stories Trending On WizNation.Com!

Yeezus Brings Out Jesus On Stage! VIDEO

Rihanna Offends Middle Easterners With This Photo! READ MORE

August Alsina Turns Down This Pop Princess! EXCLUSIVE

 

Bow Wow Meets Girl From Catfish VIDEO

Jesus Take The Wheel:  Were Naked Pics Of A “Preachers Of LA” Star Leaked On The Net? PHOTOS

Cee Lo Charged With A Felony!!! READ MORE

New Single “Do What U Want” By Lady Gaga And Who? LISTEN

August Alsina , jesus , kanye , lady gaga , rihanna , Yeezus

