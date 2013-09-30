Awww Keyshia Cole And Neffe Kicking It Again- We Think

Keyshia Cole and sister, Neffe have made up. The siblings fell out after Neffe and mother Frankie made a spin-off show against Keyshia’s wishes. Neffe proudly showed up to support her sister at an in store signing for a Steve Madden shoe line. It was a beautiful sight and we can only hope the reunion will continue to strengthen their bond. Neffe actually purchased a pair of the shoes. Click here to see these heels and be sure to tell us what you think in the comment section below.

