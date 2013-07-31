2 Chainz: Kanye Told Me Not To Have Jay Z On My Album

Jay Z must have really made Kanye West mad about something. Rapper 2 Chainz recently gave an interview where he said Kanye West advised him not to have a Jay Z feature on his upcoming sophomore album “B.O.A.T.S.: Me Time.”

2 Chainz spoke to DJ Whoo Kid about the making of his album, which is slated for a September 10 release. the Atlanta native admitted he wanted to talk to Jay about getting on a track for the new album, but never did. Jay and Chainz did chop it up at the WIreless Festival in London, never took the time to directly ask Jay Z about a feature.

“Hov rocks with people who he respect and who has glimpses of trap on their resume. I’m a recovering d-boy. I’m a recovering d-boy and he is, too,” 2 Chainz explained. “I just told him, I don’t know if he caught it or not, but basically I was saying, ‘Damn. I like that you and Ross record.’ That’s what I was saying in my head. ‘I like that Mike WiLL beat.’ Some of them joints, I be thinkin’ I could have killed them, ’cause I like his album.”

2 Chainz went on to explain Kanye West’s involvement in Jay Z not being on the album, “”I do have something I thought would be cool for this album, but I got to talkin’ to ‘Ye. I’m like, ‘Ye, what you think about putting Hov on this one?’ He was like, ‘Me Time,’ in all caps. He just told me just to go hard on n***as.”

