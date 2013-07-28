Adrien Broner Released “About Billions” Season 2 Trailer (Video)

Adrien “The Problem” Broner has released the trailer for season 2 of “About Billions”. This season we will meet Adriens broner Bandcamp along with his twin brother. Click inside to get a look at Broner as he travel across the nation to perform with Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Wacka Flocka for the America’s Most Wanted Tour.

