Creflo Dollar guest stars on season 2 of TV One‘s “The Rickey Smiley Show” as a funeral director, but what happened when he encountered MC T-Bagg? Watch this sneak peek below!

Get What You Missed From “The Rickey Smiley Show”

Tune in to TV One on Friday, July 26th for the season 2 premiere of “The Rickey Smiley Show” at 9 pm EST!

RELATED: Watch Bernice Jenkins Shine On “The Rickey Smiley Show!” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Creflo Dollar Makes Sitcom TV Debut On “The Rickey Smiley Show”

RELATED: When Can You See Season 2 Of “The Rickey Smiley Show” TV One?

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!

What Happened When Creflo Dollar Met MC T-Bagg? [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com