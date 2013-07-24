Kris Humphries Camp Reveals Why He Shaded Kim When She Tried To Reach Out After Their Divorce

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian said she wanted to have one final Skype chat with her ex after their divorce was finalized.
She allegedly wanted to tell Kris she really did love him at one point.
But insiders tell Radar Online that Humphries rejected this idea, turning down Kim’s offer “because he didn’t want to appear on any of the Kardashian reality shows ever again. Kim and Kris haven’t spoken since the divorce was made final, and there are no plans to do so.”
Moreover, Kim and her family celebrated the legal end of her marriage by high-fiving on the air, something that really irked the new Boston Celtics member.
“He heard about it from his friends,” the source says. “On the day the divorce was finalized, Kris was somber and a bit sad… it was the end of his marriage and it was a reflective time for him. It didn’t surprise him that Kim carried on the way she did on the show.”
