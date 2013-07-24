All Hustle No Luck Premier’s On 106&Park Friday!

Stand up Cincinnati you should be proud!

Cincinnati’s own Lantana hit single “All Hustle No Luck” video will premier on Bet’s 106 & park this Friday! Make sure you tune in to show your support.

Also, continue to show love by voting so this motivating single can make it to the countdown!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LY7nCc9BE4c

Ms. Ebony J ” The Host That Does The Most”

Board Operator and Technical Producer

Follow me on Twitter and Instagram: @MSEBONYJ

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: