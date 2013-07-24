Are The Browns Up For Sale?

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!

Browns CEO Joe Banner says he can’t envision a scenario in which owner Jimmy Haslam sells his NFL franchise.

Haslam, who bought the Browns last year, is under federal investigation for fraud at his Pilot Flying J truck-stop chain. He recently reached a settlement with some customers who were cheated out of rebate money.

Banner said the ongoing investigation has not interrupted day-to-day operations of the Browns. Banner said Haslam remains engaged in completing his vision of rebuilding the Browns, who have only made the playoffs once since 1999.

In an interview on the eve of the Browns opening training camp, Banner said “I don’t see that scenario” when asked if Haslam would have to sell the team.

Banner said the league is satisfied the Browns are running smoothly and confident how Haslam is leading despite his legal troubles.

