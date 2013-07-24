RHOA’s Kenya Moore To Make $600,000 Next Season

These reality show chicks are ballin’. Well…. at least those that are on Real Housewives of Atlanta. They are some of the highest paid reality show stars on television.

According to reports, Kenya Moore’s antics during RHOA’s Season 5 has helped her twirl her way right up into RHOA’s season six with a nice pay raise! After holding out on signing a contract for the new season until she was promised some huge bucks to deposit in her bank account, she negotiated a deal that would guarantee her $600,000 for Season 6. Now, that’s a come up!

US Weekly is also claiming that Nene Leakes and Kandi Burruss make $800,000 per season, but can make even more money for certain things like when Kim [Zolciak] agreed to take off her wig, and of course spin offs. [Going through a divorce and then remarrying again may have also been worthy of a pay increase.] They also claim that Phaedra Parks and Porsha Stewart make $50,000 per season. That’s a big drop from the $600,000 Kenya will allegedly be making.

Source

