K. Michelle Visits The Wendy Williams Show

Yesterday, Wendy Williams put her beef with Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and it’s characters who she claims are ‘unsuitable’ for her show, to the side to allow K. Michelle to invade her show.   Dressed in white, and what may become her signature red hair, she gave a classic rendition of ‘V.S.O.P’ off of her upcomingRebellious Soul disc.  After the performance, which included a brief nip slip, she confirmed that she is leaving L&HHA for her own show and she’s dating Indiana Pacers player Lance Stephenson.

k. michelle , Love & Hip-Hop , VOSP , Windy Williams

Photos
