9 Signs That You May Listen To Too Much Rap Music

Music is one of the most powerful energies ever known to mankind. It can make you dance, make you cry, make you want to fight, or help you (accidentally) make a baby. Conversely, it can change your outlook on life for better or for worse and I’m almost positive that U.O.E.N.O. it.

Certain types of rap music in general can have a damaging effect on your subconscious if you let it, and before long, you’ll be emulating all the things your favorite rappers do, no matter how good or bad that may be.

Do you listen to too much rap music? The answer is probably an emphatic “YES!” if…

