Lamar Odom’s Jump Off Won’t Stop Dishing Dirt On Their “Relationship”

Jennifer Richardson recently came forward and said she had an affair with Lamar Odom that lasted longer than a year and even included a threesome. According to Radar Online, Richardson told Star magazine, that she met Lamar in several cities and had an ongoing sexual relationship with him. In video interviews with Star magazine, Richardson has been spilling the tea about her alleged sexual and emotional relationship with the NBA star. She says they told each other they loved each other and even discussed having a baby together!

Richardson told Khloe to get a divorce, saying, “Lamar will continue to cheat.”

Says an alleged source close to Khloe,

“This isn’t the first time Khloe has heard that Lamar has been cheating, but she’s torn. She doesn’t trust him but she doesn’t want to believe he cheats either. Still, she tossed him out of the house. And before that she kicked him into a separate bedroom.”

Around midnight Monday, Khloe posted a pic of herself with Lamar on social media.

No one knows if it is a new pic or not, and Khloe didn’t go in to detail.

