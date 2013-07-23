Blame Kanye West for ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover With Boston Bomber

Kanye West used to be thirsty for magazine covers; not so much in 2013. Yeezy was supposed to be on the cover of the latest Rolling Stone, but after bailing on the interview for reasons unknown at the last minute, the music title settled for its controversial Boston Marathon Bomber cover.

A reliable source tells us that Rolling Stone had a Kanye West profile planned for the August 1, 2013 cover. This would have only been the third print Yeezus-era Kanye interview, after Jon Caramanica’s instantly classic New York Times Q&A and W Magazine’s June feature. But for whatever reason, West apparently pulled out of the story. So the digitally illustrated Dzhokhar Tsarnaev profile photo was the magazine’s back-up plan for the cover, tied to Janet Reitman’s 11,000-word opus.

Coincidentally, West was on a Rolling Stone cover back in 2006, and Yeezus was dressed like Jesus (see below). The “New Slaves” rapper also appeared on the magazine’s cover, along with 50 Cent, a year later (on the next page).

The Chicago rapper/producer has had an impressive run of bad press lately. Los Angeles authorities have named him a felony suspect after an incident with a photographer at LAX on Friday (July 19) and audio of West making disparaging remarks about Taylor Swift, MTV and Pink recently surfaced.

