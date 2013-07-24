Tim Duncan’s Estranged Wife Hints He’s Gay

It seems as though Jason Collins might not be the only NBA athlete coming out of the closet this year- that is if Tim Duncan’s wife, Amy has anything to do with it. Tim and Amy filed for divorce in earlier this year in March, new reports now claim that Amy had concerns that her husband was seeing another man.

According to sources,

“Amy treated Tim like a bitch throughout their marriage because she knew he was fucking his BFF. Tim knows Amy was cheating on him but he’s willing to give her whatever she wants, because he doesn’t want Amy to tell the world that he’s bisexual.”

Tim and his longtime boyfriend lived together all throughout college and even two years after him and Amy got married. It wouldn’t be fair to say that Amy was lonely and betrayed considering she was sleeping with her personal trainer.

Tim now wants his soon-to-be ex-wife under a gag order.

Watever happened to ‘for better or for worse?’ Maybe we’ll be seeing Amy on Basketball Wives, we’re sure she’s looking forward to sharing all of the details of her marriage.

