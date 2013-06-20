PAULASBESTDISHES Go Crazy On Twitter! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Paula Deen Admits to Using N-Word; Twitter Responds With #PaulasBestDishes

During a deposition in connection with a pending sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former employee, Paula Deen admitted to using the N-word in a nonchalant kind of way. And boy, did Twitter respond! TMZ has an excerpt from the deposition: Lawyer: Have you ever used the N-word yourself? Paula: Yes, of course. Lawyer: Well, then tell me the other context in which you’ve used the N-word? Paula: I don’t know, maybe in repeating something that was said to me. Lawyer: Like a joke? Paula: No, probably a conversation between blacks. I don’t — I don’t know. But that’s just not a word that we use as time has gone on. Things have changed since the ’60s in the south. And my children and my brother object to that word being used in any cruel or mean behavior. As well as I do. Soon after, the trending topic #PaulasBestDishes started up on Twitter. And oh my….just read some of the best tweets: