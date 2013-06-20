PAULASBESTDISHES Go Crazy On Twitter! [PHOTOS]

0 reads Leave a comment
Paula Deen is in the middle of a controversial lawsuit filed by a former employee, accusing her of racism, sexual harassment, and assault. And of course, what you put out to the Twitterverse, comes back in full force. Twitter erupted last night with #PaulasBestDishes and we have found some of the most hilarious responses.
Paula Deen Admits to Using N-Word; Twitter Responds With #PaulasBestDishes
Paula Deen Admits to Using N-Word; Twitter Responds With #PaulasBestDishes
