“Let’s Be Clear I Aint No Baby Mama!!!” [Video]

Monica has to be one of the most highly respected females in the game PERIOD! Mo is currently carrying her third child with NBA baller, husband Shannon Brown. While filming Jermaine Dupri’s “Living the Life” reality show during a recent studio session he said the wrong thing to her by calling her Breezy’ Baby Mamma. Well she set him straight real quick! See video below.

