CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

A.E.G. Claims Michael Jackson Needed Them More Than They Needed Him!!!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Executives for A.E.G. Live say Michael Jackson needed them more than they needed him! In yesterday’s testimony the company’s CEO said he and MJ had an emotional meeting back in 2008 where MJ cried about being broke. He told the CEO that his kids lived like vagabonds going from hotel to hotel and that he needed the “This Is It Tour” to make enough money to buy them a home. But the next day he admitted to meeting with Michael and MJ shared with him the details about a home he was interested in purchasing. The lavish digs were a whopping 40,000 square foot estate worth an estimated 93million. He told MJ he should consider getting something smaller and MJ eventually did. This residence was the same Los Angeles home where he later passed away on June 25 2009.

Your thoughts?

“The Russ Parr Morning Show”

Monday- Friday 6-10am & Saturday’s- 8-10am

Follow Russ Parr on Twitter @RussParrShow

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews! [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=1011WIZF

A.E.G. Live , Dr. Conrad Murray , janet jackson , katherine jackson , michael jackson , this is it

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Describes “Hot Girl Summer”
 12 hours ago
07.17.19
“Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2” Gets…
 13 hours ago
07.17.19
Rick Ross Announces “Port Of Miami 2” Release…
 13 hours ago
07.17.19
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Might Be Planning…
 13 hours ago
07.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close