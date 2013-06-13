A.E.G. Claims Michael Jackson Needed Them More Than They Needed Him!!!

Executives for A.E.G. Live say Michael Jackson needed them more than they needed him! In yesterday’s testimony the company’s CEO said he and MJ had an emotional meeting back in 2008 where MJ cried about being broke. He told the CEO that his kids lived like vagabonds going from hotel to hotel and that he needed the “This Is It Tour” to make enough money to buy them a home. But the next day he admitted to meeting with Michael and MJ shared with him the details about a home he was interested in purchasing. The lavish digs were a whopping 40,000 square foot estate worth an estimated 93million. He told MJ he should consider getting something smaller and MJ eventually did. This residence was the same Los Angeles home where he later passed away on June 25 2009.

Your thoughts?

“The Russ Parr Morning Show”

Monday- Friday 6-10am & Saturday’s- 8-10am

Follow Russ Parr on Twitter @RussParrShow

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews! [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=1011WIZF

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: